UP Home Health & Hospice celebrates National Hospice and Palliative Care month

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and U.P. Home Health and Hospice is...
November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and U.P. Home Health and Hospice is celebrating with the World of Angels Displays(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette County businesses will be putting angels in their windows for the month of November.

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and U.P. Home Health and Hospice is celebrating with the World of Angels Displays.

Partnering Marquette County businesses will have angels and informational boards displayed in their windows. This is to educate people on the ins and outs of hospice care.

U.P. Home Health and Hospice Representative Kori Bjorne said some people find hospice intimidating, so the displays are helpful.

“If we get to spend the month of November talking about how hospice is about living,” said Bjorne. “Talking about how hospice is about a family and patients making their priorities and having a great life and having a fully skilled hospice team behind them to help them through their life-limiting diagnosis, the better.”

Bjorne encourages anyone to reach out if they have any questions.

