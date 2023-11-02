Study shows seatbelt use is down in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Michigan State University, seatbelt use is down in Michigan.

The university conducted a direct observation study funded by a grant from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

It found that Michigan’s seatbelt use rate was 92.4% in 2023. That’s down from 92.9% in 2022. It’s also the lowest reported seatbelt use rate since 2004 when it was 90.5%.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says seatbelts can save lives.

“Seatbelts are one of the most effective ways to save your life or reduce serious injuries on the road,” said Katie Bower, Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning director. “It’s just one of the easiest things that you can do to stay safe. So, this is a trend that we don’t want to see continue.”

Seatbelt violation tickets start at $65 in Michigan. You can check your county’s seatbelt use rate here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.