Seasonal UP fall continues with brushes of rain/snow showers Friday

It’s a seasonably mild start to November in Upper Michigan, with more moments of sunshine versus rain and snow showers (mainly north) before a Northern Plains system spreads moderate to heavy rain over the U.P. later this weekend.

The cold transition later next week can lead to icy spots in the region due to a combination of mixed rain/snow, wet snow and subfreezing overnights.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with light wintry showers; breezy with southwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 20s/30s (coldest inland)

Friday: Partly sunny with light rain/snow showers, tapering overnight; breezy with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers spreading west to east in the evening

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, with wintry showers mixing in late; mild but breezy

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain/snow mix; cold

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with wet snow showers spreading late; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow, rain/snow mix south; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

