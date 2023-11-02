Seasonal UP fall continues with brushes of rain/snow showers Friday
Seasonal autumn stretch with some sun, brushes of wintry showers -- before widespread rain chances later this weekend.
It’s a seasonably mild start to November in Upper Michigan, with more moments of sunshine versus rain and snow showers (mainly north) before a Northern Plains system spreads moderate to heavy rain over the U.P. later this weekend.
The cold transition later next week can lead to icy spots in the region due to a combination of mixed rain/snow, wet snow and subfreezing overnights.
Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with light wintry showers; breezy with southwest winds gusting 20 mph
>Lows: 20s/30s (coldest inland)
Friday: Partly sunny with light rain/snow showers, tapering overnight; breezy with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers spreading west to east in the evening
>Highs: 40s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, with wintry showers mixing in late; mild but breezy
>Highs: 40s/50
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain/snow mix; cold
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with wet snow showers spreading late; cold
>Highs: 30s/40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow, rain/snow mix south; cold
>Highs: 30s/40
