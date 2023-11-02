Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference returns for 4th year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) is celebrating creativity and the arts for the fourth year.

The conference will have two different types of sessions. The ‘ignite’ session is talk and seminar-focused, while the ‘forge’ sessions are like workshops.

Keynote speakers for this year come from different branches of the creative industry. From the host of a popular podcast to a stone sculptor and a wide range between. Marquette Fringe will also be putting on a performance Friday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. It will be open to the public.

Keith Ellis, Revolve CC executive director, said there is something for everyone to enjoy at the conference.

“There’s a lot of different fun events here, like you have a lot of stuff to get hands-on or hear really cool artists and creatives talk about what they do every day,” said Ellis. “That’s really a fun experience so it’s a lot of fun and lots of different opportunities to enjoy the arts.”

Tickets are on sale on the Revolve CC website.

