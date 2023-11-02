Proposed central campus could provide major updates for Gwinn schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Voters in the Gwinn Area Community Schools District have an important decision ahead about the future of k-12 education.

Both Gilbert Elementary and K.I. Sawyer Elementary could soon be combined into one central campus.

District Superintendent Dr. Sara Croney and Middle/High School Principal Brad Pfluger stopped by Upper Michigan Today to break down the proposal, how it will change student and teacher life on campus, and what it means for taxpayers in the area.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Now, back to Gwinn’s bond proposal.

Dr. Croney explains there have been talks of consolidating the schools into one central campus for nearly a decade, adding that now is the right time due to changing student numbers, dwindling funds, a need for updated facilities, more campus security, etc.

Pfluger explains what the proposed campus would look like and the needed updates for the buildings.

Gwinn Area Community Schools District is asking for $45.55M, which has been pared down greatly to include the district’s needs versus its wants.

Depending on the market value of your home, this could impact taxpayers by about $146 a year.

You can read all of the details of the bond proposal and see answers to frequently asked questions at gwinnschools.org.

Voters will decide the proposal’s fate at the November 7 election.

Switching gears...

Elizabeth and Tia welcome the holiday (ahem, Mariah) season and share what they’ve been listening to on repeat on Spotify.

Introducing: Doodle Doos, plus Tia tries her first Butterfinger.

And finally, Upper Michigan Today takes a sneak peek at Northern Michigan University’s production of Clybourne Park, happening at the Panowski Black Box Theatre November 2-4 and 9-11.

