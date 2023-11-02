Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We are not spending enough money to prepare vulnerable countries for natural disasters caused by climate change, according to a United Nations report published Thursday.

The U.N. Environment Programme’s Annual Adaption Gap Report says the impacts of climate change are accelerating while measures to adapt to climate change in the developing world are slowing. This is leaving billions of people increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat, worsening storms and sea level rise.

The estimated costs to fully prepare low-income nations for the worst effects of a rapidly heating planet are now at least 10 times greater than the amount of money currently flowing to these regions.

The report shows the world can still prevent the mounting economic toll from climate disasters.

The issue is expected to be a key sticking point in climate negotiations at the COP 28 talks in Dubai this December.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
No injuries reported in Marquette Township home explosion, fire
Update: Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats enters plea agreement
Besse Forest Products Fire
No injuries reported in Gladstone structure fire
The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
Teenager taken into custody for threat against West Iron County School District
The sex offender registry will show a picture of the offender, what their offense is and where...
Law enforcement urges use of sex offender registry

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
The patient waiting room at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette Township.
‘Vitamin D-fense’: How healthy Vitamin D levels can improve winter wellness
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall listens to a reporter's question following oral...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says
FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25...
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment
Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been...
Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas