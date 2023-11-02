New Michigan legislation may lower EMT certification age

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Those looking for EMT certification may get to start earlier.

A new bill has been introduced to the House that would allow 17-year-olds to receive a medical first responder or emergency medical technician license.

Representative Dave Prestin is a leading sponsor of the bill.

“Young seniors, who graduate high school 17 years old, they’re finishing the entire program, they’re accredited by the National Registry and they’re able to be licensed,” Prestin said. “But, due to Michigan law, they’re not actually able to obtain a license from the State of Michigan.”

Prestin said this bill would allow those who graduated to enter the workforce right away, which would ultimately bolster the number of EMTs entering the field.

“Instead of waiting to be able to join a squad or a system and get working, they’re taking another job,” Prestin said. “We’re losing them to other jobs because they’re not able to start practicing what they’ve already clinical for and studied for. These kids have already done patient care.”

Mercy EMS CEO Patrick Boberg said there are pros and cons to this type of legislation.

He said he appreciates the attention being brought to the needs of EMS, but he’s not sure if someone at the age of 17 can handle the stress of the job.

“I think it’s great that they’re getting the EMS field out there into the young people,” Boberg said. “The one thing I’m concerned about is the mental health of a 17-year-old. Seeing, say, a self-inflicted gunshot wound, what is that going to do to the maturity level of that individual?”

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Health Policy. If it passes the House, it will then make its way to the Senate.

