Michigan Veterans Affairs names 2023 Veteran of the Year

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Meet Sonny Putvin.

He has been named the 2023 Michigan Veterans Affairs Veteran of the Year.

“It’s something you don’t think is ever going to happen to you,” Putvin said. “It’s out of nowhere.”

Putvin said he entered the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was 22 at the time.

“I really believed in it,” Putvin said. “When I got there, it’s a little different. It was something that, in the end, I figured we shouldn’t have been there in the first place. Anyhow, we served our service. I was infantry, spent most of the time in the bush.”

After a year and a half overseas, he returned home, where he joined the American Legion. In his 20 years in the Honor Guard, he has served at more than 400 veteran funerals. He also cleaned veteran tombstones at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

He credits his family for supporting him in his service.

“I got four beautiful girls and two great sons,” Putvin said. “I’m very blessed. That’s the reason that I do what I do. My wife, I tell you what, without her, I’ve done nothing. A lot of what I ever did, or they think I’ve done, is because of these people, my kids and my wife.”

Putvin was nominated by Alger County Veterans Service Officer Becky Burns.

“I had heard about the state’s Michigan Veterans Affairs Veteran of the Year, so I submitted Sonny’s name without ever letting Sonny or even my committee know that I nominated him,” Burns said.

Burns explained Putvin’s positive attitude and service to the community was why she chose him.

“Sonny is just pure joy, he is just a bright light of sunshine and extremely humble,” Burns said. “He definitely does what he does because he loves people, he loves the community and just really gives out of heart.”

Putvin will be traveling to Novi Michigan where he will receive his award on Saturday at the Michigan Military and Veterans Gala.

