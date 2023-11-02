Light disturbance going into weekend with heavier rain Sunday

Grey skies start off Thursday with chances of isolated showers in the northern counties. Precipitation chances dwindle by the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies but more chances of rain are slated to move in Friday and then Sunday. Light scattered rain affects the central and eastern counties Friday morning, though a system from the west will allow for heavier rain Sunday. Be sure to plan ahead for a wet Monday as some areas will still be on the receiving end of rain Monday afternoon.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; chances of showers in the north in the morning

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain chances in the morning in the central and eastern counties

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; seasonal with occasional breeze

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; moderate to isolated heavy rain bands throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered chances of rain and mixed precipitation

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated chances of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s/40

