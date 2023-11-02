High school students learn about cybersecurity during 4th annual ‘YooperCon’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula high school students participated in the 4th annual “YooperCon” on Thursday.

Picking locks is one of the skills high school students learned about. Presenters wanted to teach students that there are different ways to approach a problem.

“I’m trying to teach them how to think like a hacker and how you can look at a problem differently. A computer scientist may look at a problem different from how a hacker looks at one. This is less about teaching them how to break into somewhere, but more of the mentality,” said Shaelyn Reno, YooperCon presenter.

330 high school students from 15 districts learned skills and career options in cybersecurity.

“There is a national workforce shortage. There are more than 500,000 open cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. We are hoping we can have these students explore that career path and talk about some of the skills that would be necessary,” said Michael Sauer, U.P. Cybersecurity Institute Director.

Some breakout sessions included lockpicking, cryptography, and cyber car hacking. One command tricked a car computer into believing there was an object behind its rear sensor. One student said Thursday’s YooperCon pushed him out of his comfort zone.

“I’ve been working with my hands a bit. I have never been a very hands-on type of person, it has been a struggle for me,” said Jordan Petoskey, Baraga High School Senior.

Petoskey wants to pursue a career in IT, like his father and other family members.

“I am just really into computers. I got my first laptop when I was six or seven,” Petoskey said.

Sauer hopes students learned something new, and possibly consider pursuing a career in cybersecurity going forward.

