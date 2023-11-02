Green lights set to shine to support veterans

Website for Operation Green Light
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County wants veterans to know they are appreciated.

Starting on Nov. 6, government and residential buildings will shine with green lights. Part of the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers’ Operation Green Light, the lights are meant to show veterans that they are seen and supported.

Alger County Veterans Service Officer Becky Burns said there are other ways to participate.

“Whether it be shining a green light or just saying ‘thank you for your service, you can go to any of the four veteran’s organizations here in Alger County. Volunteer your time and your efforts, show your support in many ways other than just shining a green light,” Burns said.

Operation Green Light will start on Nov. 6 to the 12.

