Federal Economic Development Administration awards grants to 2 UP organizations

Innovate Marquette is continuing to find new ways to excel and make Marquette the place to be.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Federal Economic Development Administration has awarded two U.P. organizations with a grant for future projects for its outdoor recreation efforts.

The EDA has awarded Innovate Marquette and the central U.P. planning and development regional commission with a $320,000 grant. The organization’s CEO Joe Thiel said part of this money will be used to initiate an outdoor recreation innovations action network. He also says this grant will create an opportunity for more funding in the future.

“The EDA has said this region here has had some economic hardship and we want to ensure that we are investing in a new industry that they believe in to around these concepts to help support job growth and economic growth for a long time to come,” Thiel said.

Thiel said the $400,000 overall project is meant to mitigate impacts and job losses endured because of the Presque Isle Power plant closure, and will embark on three ambitious projects over the next year:

  • Initiate the formation of the Outdoor Recreation Innovation Action Network (ORIAN), a public-private industry collaborative.
  • Work toward developing an outdoor Recreation Industry Growth Master Plan, which will chart a long-term path for outdoor recreation in the U.P.
  • Fund an electrified trails feasibility study which will identify how our region can take advantage of the economic impacts related to future demand for electric power sports vehicles.

Thiel also said grants like this are improving and innovating the city of Marquette and making it the place to be.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

