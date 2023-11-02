Experts share tips for a stress-free holiday shopping season

(WLUC) - Now that it’s November, it’s time to start getting in the holiday spirit.

Community members said this time of year, shopping for Christmas gifts can come with a significant impact on wallets and stress levels. Range Bank Chief Trust and Wealth Management Officer Amanda Knaffla said it’s important to create a realistic budget.

“Come up with a list of exactly who you want to purchase for and assign a dollar amount to those people and you can prioritize those people,” Knaffla said. “So maybe you want to spend a little more on your kids, but you might want to consider baked goods or something like that for your neighbor.”

Knaffla also said she advises against using credit cards to pay for holiday gifts.

“Right now, we all know interest rates are very high, and right now credit cards on average the interest rate is about 22.7% so that’s really high,” Knaffla said. “So, if you can avoid using credit cards to cover Christmas that’s important.”

When it comes to planning family dinners and get-togethers for the season, the Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) said it’s important to keep your own well-being in focus.

GLRC Therapist Alexandra Ellis said the best way to avoid becoming overly stressed is to set boundaries.

“It can be really difficult, especially with family members and one of the biggest things is remembering that you are worth having a boundary and that your opinions and boundaries matter and, honestly, be direct,” Ellis said. “Be firm, but be kind.”

Ellis also said parents should have realistic conversations with their kids about what they might and might not receive as gifts.

Both Ellis and Knaffla said following these tips could help people have a stress-free and practical holiday shopping season.

