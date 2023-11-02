Escanaba Salvation Army stocks shelves with help of TV6 Canathon

Non-perishable donations made during the TV6 Canathon help keep food pantries stocked through the winter months.
Non-perishable donations made during the TV6 Canathon help keep food pantries stocked through the winter months.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army in Escanaba helps feed 150 families a month.

Regional director Captain Doug Winters said canned food collected during the TV6 Canathon sustains the food pantry for several months.

Winters said this is especially important during winter months and monetary donations are equally important.

“Monetary donations allow us to fill in gaps based on our need,” he said. “If we know we’re running short on particular commodity, we can go out and buy that. Sometimes, we can buy at very high discounts as well.”

The Salvation Army captain and pastor said the money can also be used to buy perishable items.

To make a donation to your local food pantry, or to find drop-off locations for non-perishable items, go to tv6canathon.com.

