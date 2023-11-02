Downtown Marquette Farmers Market transitions indoors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFM) is headed inside the Marquette Commons as the temperatures fall.

The move is effective Saturday, November 4. This shift provides an opportunity for attendees to continue supporting local vendors and shopping for fresh, high-quality products through December 16.

The market’s operating hours will have slight adjustments to accommodate the seasonal shift. During the month of November, shoppers can visit on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. except Saturday, November 25 when the market will be closed. DMFM will welcome back the Holiday Market in December, offering extended hours on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the season finale on December 16.

To learn more about the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market, visit www.mqtfarmersmarket.com.

