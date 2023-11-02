Delta County Board chair says county prosecutor ‘inadequate’ for county’s needs

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County board member’s letter published in the Daily Press newspaper on October 14 has caused turmoil.

Several Delta County commissioners said they don’t agree with statements made in the letter by David Moyle, commissioner and board chair.

The letter detailed the reason for the board’s September 19 decision to remove county prosecutor Lauren Wickman as the county’s primary counsel.

“The Board has determined that the representation your office has provided is inadequate to meet the needs of the county and its residents in certain civil matter,” Moyle wrote.

When TV6 asked Moyle on October 10 what the reason was for removing Wickman, he replied, “Our prosecutor did a lot of good stuff for us. She did what we asked her to do.”

Prosecutor Wickman said the new reason for her removal listed in Moyle’s letter was news to her office, and after speaking to the board, she found out the letter did not represent the views of the majority.

“I’ve spoken with the majority of the board at this point to discuss not only that letter but also what was news to me and news to our office, that our representation has been inadequate,” Wickman said. “In speaking with the rest of the board, or the majority of the board, after receiving and seeing that letter being published, sounds like it was news to them as well.”

TV6 called and emailed Moyle multiple times in the last week, asking for his perspective. He did not respond.

Commissioner Steven Viau said Moyle’s letter was not only inaccurate but was not approved by the entire board.

“His whole article is not 100% true,” Viau said. “With me, it’s not even close to being true. All commissioners didn’t agree on what he was talking about.”

On October 27, Viau published his own letter in response to Moyle’s. In it, he said, “It appears that you are manipulating commissioners, people, statements, or agendas to benefit your way of thinking.”

He said it also appeared the public statement was made to protect Moyle’s “professional standing and status.”

Viau said he hopes Moyle will tell him the reason Moyle said the prosecutor’s services have been inadequate.

“If our chairman knows something more than the rest of the commission, I feel he should let us all know,” he said.

Wickman said the board as a whole still needs to put the reason for removing her as primary counsel on the record in order to be in compliance with case law.

She said right now, county administration isn’t sure who is supposed to field legal questions. And she’s unsure whether she can answer their questions or if she has to pass them off to municipal attorney Scott Graham.

