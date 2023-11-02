Court appearance delayed for Michiganders accused of trying to overturn 2020 presidential election

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge delayed the preliminary examination for a group accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Out of the 16 people charged in Michigan’s alleged fake elector scheme, six of them were expected to be in court Thursday. The six briefly appeared in court before a judge delayed their preliminary examination.

One group will have their examinations on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, while the other group will be on Jan. 30 and 31.

Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 people in the case with eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. Investigators said the group met following the 2020 presidential election and signed a document falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.”

Each alleged fake elector is currently facing 14 years in prison.

Previous coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
No injuries reported in Marquette Township home explosion, fire
Update: Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats enters plea agreement
Besse Forest Products Fire
No injuries reported in Gladstone structure fire
The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
Teenager taken into custody for threat against West Iron County School District
The sex offender registry will show a picture of the offender, what their offense is and where...
Law enforcement urges use of sex offender registry

Latest News

The patient waiting room at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette Township.
‘Vitamin D-fense’: How healthy Vitamin D levels can improve winter wellness
Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo during...
Strong long-shot bets to win the 2024 Super Bowl
The new rules proposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would require...
Highway Safety: State’s seat belt use went down for 2023
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
3 Feeding America distribution events scheduled Thursday