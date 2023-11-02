City of Marquette Fire Department reminds you to check smoke, carbon monoxide alarms

Firefighters say having functioning alarms is one of the best ways to keep your families safe...
Firefighters say having functioning alarms is one of the best ways to keep your families safe from an emergency.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As daylight saving time is upon us this Sunday the Marquette Fire Department suggests using the time to check more than just the batteries in your clock.

The City of Marquette Fire Department urges you to check the batteries for your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Firefighter Richard Probst says the alarms can help firefighters reach you quicker.

“It’s really important to have working carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, it’s a very important step in getting us there faster every second counts so the sooner we get that notification the faster we’re going to be able to get there,” Probst said.

The City of Marquette Fire Department gives out free smoke detectors to city residents. You can call (906) 228-0410 to learn more.

