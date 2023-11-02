Chassell Farmers Market sets up new weekly winter market in Houghton

The 'Houghton Indoor Market' is planned to be available almost every Thursday until late March...
The 'Houghton Indoor Market' is planned to be available almost every Thursday until late March or early April.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new winter farmers market run by the Chassell Farmers Market organization held its first day in Houghton Thursday afternoon.

The ‘Houghton Indoor Market’ operates out of the lower level of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, a collaboration between both parties. According to Chassell Farmers Market Committee Member James Niemela, the church was chosen as a market area partially due to its location.

“Nice and centrally located,” says Niemela. “We get folks from Chassell and folks from further up north like the Calumet area that can hit it.”

Vendors sell a variety of goods, including vegetables, cupcakes, soaps, and even coffee. Niemela says that one of the reasons behind the market is to keep in touch with customers.

“It’s nice to keep in contact with our customers through the years,” continued Niemela. “And provide a venue for folks who have products to sell through the winter.”

Niemela notes they can fit up to 20 vendors in the space. Vendors are also encouraged to consider signing up and joining the market weekly.

“It’s been a nice start,” added Niemela. “And we hope it continues to grow through the winter. Feel free to send an application, we’d love to have more vendors.”

Vendors looking to participate can find contact information and a market application by clicking here. The organization plans to run the market almost every Thursday until late March or early April, with exceptions on holidays such as Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
No injuries reported in Marquette Township home explosion, fire
The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
Teenager taken into custody for threat against West Iron County School District
Update: Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats enters plea agreement
Besse Forest Products Fire
No injuries reported in Gladstone structure fire
Namrud Tessema
Iron County, Wisc. Sheriff asks for help locating missing man last seen along US-51 near Mercer

Latest News

Firefighters say having functioning alarms is one of the best ways to keep your families safe...
City of Marquette Fire Department reminds you to check smoke, carbon monoxide alarms
Award-winning documentary about the 1975 NMU national champion football team to be shown at...
Award-winning documentary coming to Bay College this weekend
A pumpkin
Marquette County Conservation District offers safe pumpkin disposal
The Salvation Army in Escanaba helps feed 150 families a month. Canned food collected during...
Escanaba Salvation Army stocks shelves with help of TV6 Canathon