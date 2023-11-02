Chassell Farmers Market sets up new weekly winter market in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new winter farmers market run by the Chassell Farmers Market organization held its first day in Houghton Thursday afternoon.

The ‘Houghton Indoor Market’ operates out of the lower level of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, a collaboration between both parties. According to Chassell Farmers Market Committee Member James Niemela, the church was chosen as a market area partially due to its location.

“Nice and centrally located,” says Niemela. “We get folks from Chassell and folks from further up north like the Calumet area that can hit it.”

Vendors sell a variety of goods, including vegetables, cupcakes, soaps, and even coffee. Niemela says that one of the reasons behind the market is to keep in touch with customers.

“It’s nice to keep in contact with our customers through the years,” continued Niemela. “And provide a venue for folks who have products to sell through the winter.”

Niemela notes they can fit up to 20 vendors in the space. Vendors are also encouraged to consider signing up and joining the market weekly.

“It’s been a nice start,” added Niemela. “And we hope it continues to grow through the winter. Feel free to send an application, we’d love to have more vendors.”

Vendors looking to participate can find contact information and a market application by clicking here. The organization plans to run the market almost every Thursday until late March or early April, with exceptions on holidays such as Thanksgiving.

