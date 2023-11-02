Bay College inaugurates Dr. Nerita Hughes as president

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College officially welcomed its new president to campus on Thursday.

In May, the Bay College Board of Trustees unanimously selected Dr. Nerita Hughes of Minnetonka, Minn. to be the university’s president. She assumed the office in July but was officially inaugurated Thursday on Bay’s campus at a Presidential Ceremony. Family, friends and members of her Minnesota church’s congregation were in attendance.

Hughes says she’s honored to be the college’s president.

“I truly don’t take this for granted,” said Dr. Hughes. “I feel blessed to be able to have this opportunity to lead this institution and I’m excited for what’s forward to come.”

After the inauguration, Bay hosted a reception with food and drinks.

