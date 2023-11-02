Award-winning documentary coming to Bay College this weekend

Award-winning documentary about the 1975 NMU national champion football team to be shown at...
Award-winning documentary about the 1975 NMU national champion football team to be shown at Besse Theater this Saturday.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An award-winning film is coming to the Besse Theater at Bay College in Escanaba on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Put Your Hand on the Line is a documentary about the 1975 Northern Michigan University Wildcat Football team. The film documents the team’s journey from not winning a single game in 1974 to winning the national championship.

Scott Breault, the campus events technician at Bay College, composed the music for the film. He said the film is for everyone, not just football fans.

“I think that whether or not you are into sports, there is an incredible underlying story. It’s very inspirational,” Breault said. “There’s a story about how these guys overcame personal obstacles in their own life. How Coach Buck took them under their wing, many of them he was a father figure to. So it’s just an incredible story, not just of sports but of personal relationships and growth.”

Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office at the door.

There is a second showing now scheduled at the Besse Theater for Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

