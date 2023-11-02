3 Feeding America distribution events scheduled Thursday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is distributing food to those who need assistance in Marquette, Iron, and Luce Counties on Thursday.

The first event is at North Iron Church in Ishpeming, located at 910 Palms Avenue. Distribution is set for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second event takes place at Grace Covenant Church in Iron River, located at 316 Jasper Street. Distribution there begins at 1:00 p.m. Central time. The third pantry is at the GCCP Dunlap Center in Newberry. Food is being distributed starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

or those who cannot attend and send someone to pick up food for them, the person in attendance will need to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

All of these are drive-thru events. It is asked that attendees stay in their vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.