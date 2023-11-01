WATCH: Winter Sports Swap supports Marquette Mountain Racing Team

By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, we take a look at Halloween events happening across Upper Michigan, construction updates on the new home of the L’Anse Farmers Market, an annual swap event supporting the Marquette Mountain Racing Team and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 31, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page, the TV6 & Fox UP YouTube Channel or click here.

