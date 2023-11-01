UP individuals receive Governor Service Awards

Yoopers United from United Way Marquette
Yoopers United from United Way Marquette(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three representatives from the U.P. were given Governor Service Awards due to their positive impact on their communities.

Andrew Rickauer from United Way Marquette and the Suicide Survivors Fund received the Community Impact Award from the state. Rickauer said it is fulfilling to see the state recognize the work that goes on in the U.P.

“Being recognized for what we do up here is more often forgotten about up here it feels like. So to have some Yoopers coming down and show Detroit what it’s all about,” Rickauer said.

Big Bay volunteer Marcia Gonstead received the Volunteer of the Year from the state. Alongside the Honey Bear mascot of the Honey Bear Classic in Big Bay. Gonstead said while it is good to receive the commendation, it is important to remember every volunteer is vital to their community.

“Those of us who volunteered don’t do it for the personal recognition. We do it because we believe in our communities and wanting to make our communities a better place, and also because there’s other people who volunteer along with us,” Gonstead said.

CEO of the Community Foundation of Marquette County Zosia Eppensteiner said the award invigorates efforts like the suicide survivors fund to address all needs.

“It is a statement to this community’s power and this community’s ability to come together on a topic that’s really difficult and try to seek solutions and bring resources to address it. I think too that this recognition of the local effort creates a model for other communities as well,” Eppensteiner said.

The three winners from the U.P. will be honored at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Nov. 28th. You can view the list of awardees here.

