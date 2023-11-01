UP Comedy Festival returns to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Comedy Festival returns for its second year this weekend.

Co-organizer Bryan Sromalski says while comedy is accessible online, it can’t compete with the live experience.

“There is nothing like live-in-person comedy. It’s just a completely different animal, it’s absolutely fantastic. There is nothing like the atmosphere of a well-put-together comedy show and comedy room,” said Sromalski.

The festival begins Wednesday night and runs through Saturday evening, with shows split between Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette and Barrel and Beam in Marquette Township. There will be nine shows over the four days including stand-up comedians, improv acts, and a variety show.

Sromalski says comedy is a great way to bring people together.

“When you can get a whole room to laugh at something then you know it is probably true. It doesn’t matter what peoples’ opinions are about certain things. If you can get an entire room to laugh at something they are all agreeing in one way, shape, or form that whatever was just said was funny,” said Sromalski.

Co-organizer Vincent Schultz encourages people to jump into the open mic nights and give comedy a try.

“There is so many people that are funny out there and their friends tell them to go give it a try and they are so nervous because they don’t think they can do it. I swear to you, you can do it, you’re funny, get out there and give it a try you’re not going to regret it,” said Schultz.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.

