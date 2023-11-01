UP author’s book hits the big screen

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - A small Upper Peninsula town is set front and center for a movie adaptation of a popular fiction novel.

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” was released in 2017 and saw success in the U.S. and abroad. Now, it’s getting a movie adaptation.

Author Karen Dionne lived west of McMillan on M-28 for years and made it big with this wilderness thriller.

“My history with the Upper Peninsula is, back in the 1970s, my husband and I were part of the ‘back to the land’ movement where young people from the city wanted to feel closer to nature, so we bought 10 acres in the U.P,” said Dionne.

Dionne also says she got a lot of inspiration for the setting of the book from the Newberry area. As readers flip through the pages, they will notice a lot of familiar local names and landmarks.

“I set it where it is now, in a cabin on a ridge surrounded by marsh or swamp land in the Tahquamenon River. I’ve seen those distant ridges and I thought that could make an interesting story,” said Dionne.

As part of its success, “The Marsh King’s Daughter” was awarded Michigan’s Notable Book in 2018. Circulation Manager Ross Wine at the Tahquamenon Area Library says both of Dionne’s novels have seen great success in Newberry.

“It was very, very popular. Everyone wanted to read it. We just had her other book that we have get checked out, that’s also been very well read,” said Wine.

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” can be checked out at the Tahquamenon Area Library. The film will hit the big screen on Nov. 3.

