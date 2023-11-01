UP author’s book hits the big screen

The Newberry Railroad station
The Newberry Railroad station(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - A small Upper Peninsula town is set front and center for a movie adaptation of a popular fiction novel.

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” was released in 2017 and saw success in the U.S. and abroad. Now, it’s getting a movie adaptation.

Author Karen Dionne lived west of McMillan on M-28 for years and made it big with this wilderness thriller.

“My history with the Upper Peninsula is, back in the 1970s, my husband and I were part of the ‘back to the land’ movement where young people from the city wanted to feel closer to nature, so we bought 10 acres in the U.P,” said Dionne.

Dionne also says she got a lot of inspiration for the setting of the book from the Newberry area. As readers flip through the pages, they will notice a lot of familiar local names and landmarks.

“I set it where it is now, in a cabin on a ridge surrounded by marsh or swamp land in the Tahquamenon River. I’ve seen those distant ridges and I thought that could make an interesting story,” said Dionne.

As part of its success, “The Marsh King’s Daughter” was awarded Michigan’s Notable Book in 2018. Circulation Manager Ross Wine at the Tahquamenon Area Library says both of Dionne’s novels have seen great success in Newberry.

“It was very, very popular. Everyone wanted to read it. We just had her other book that we have get checked out, that’s also been very well read,” said Wine.

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” can be checked out at the Tahquamenon Area Library. The film will hit the big screen on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 in Marquette Township
Traffic backups reported on icy Marquette-area roads, hills
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
Iron County Sheriff's car
Driver cited for box truck rollover crash in Iron County
FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
No injuries reported in Marquette Township home explosion, fire
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving

Latest News

United Way Marquette hosting food drive event
United Way Marquette hosting food drive event at Walmart
Yoopers United from United Way Marquette
UP individuals receive Governor Service Awards
Embers Credit Union in Marquette
Embers Credit Union warns patrons against fraudulent texts
Namrud Tessema
Iron County, Wisc. Sheriff asks for help locating missing man last seen along US-51 near Mercer