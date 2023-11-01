United Way Marquette hosting food drive event at Walmart

United Way Marquette hosting food drive event
United Way Marquette hosting food drive event(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the United Way of Marquette is hosting a food drive to help feed a hungry neighbor.

This Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. United Way will be at the Walmart in Marquette Township. Shoppers can either donate non-perishable food items for the TV6 Canathon or give monetary donations. United Way Marquette Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said this event is a great reminder about the need for food in the area.

“This is going to be a great way to just kick off the Canathon, and just raise some awareness that there’s a lot of households throughout the county that are food insecure. This food is going to go a long way to help that,” Rickauer said.

United Way Marquette is always looking for volunteers and you can find opportunities here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 in Marquette Township
Traffic backups reported on icy Marquette-area roads, hills
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
Iron County Sheriff's car
Driver cited for box truck rollover crash in Iron County
FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
No injuries reported in Marquette Township home explosion, fire
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Yoopers United from United Way Marquette
UP individuals receive Governor Service Awards
Embers Credit Union in Marquette
Embers Credit Union warns patrons against fraudulent texts
The Newberry Railroad station
UP author’s book hits the big screen
Namrud Tessema
Iron County, Wisc. Sheriff asks for help locating missing man last seen along US-51 near Mercer
You can bring Halloween pumpkins or any organic matter that might be frozen in your garden...
Partridge Creek Compost wants your Halloween pumpkins