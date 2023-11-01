United Way Marquette hosting food drive event at Walmart

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the United Way of Marquette is hosting a food drive to help feed a hungry neighbor.

This Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. United Way will be at the Walmart in Marquette Township. Shoppers can either donate non-perishable food items for the TV6 Canathon or give monetary donations. United Way Marquette Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said this event is a great reminder about the need for food in the area.

“This is going to be a great way to just kick off the Canathon, and just raise some awareness that there’s a lot of households throughout the county that are food insecure. This food is going to go a long way to help that,” Rickauer said.

United Way Marquette is always looking for volunteers and you can find opportunities here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.