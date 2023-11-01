TV6 Canathon kicks off in Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Saint Vincent DePaul Food Pantry is now accepting Canathon donations.

The food pantry is located on West A Street across from the Saint Vincent DePaul Thrift Store.

Canned and dry foods are in high demand at the pantry.

SVDP Food Pantry President Mary Gagala says she loves the satisfaction of providing food to people in need.

“It gives a lot of satisfaction,” said Gagala. “To see people, some people have a very hard time asking for help, so if you can help them, you know even for a couple months, with food it gives you great pleasure.”

The pantry accepts donations from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday.

