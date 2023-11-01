Teenager taken into custody for threat against West Iron County School District

The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 15-year-old was apprehended by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office for making a threat against West Iron County Schools.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at approximately 8:46 a.m., the West Iron County School District went into a soft lockdown due to a potential threat. It is believed that the threat was made by a former student.

The West Iron County Superintendent received a notification from the OK2SAY Tip line and the information was passed to the school resource officer who activated the mobile alert of a lockdown.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and conducted an investigation. A 15-year-old suspect was apprehended and transported to the Iron County Holdover without incident.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Caspian Police Department and the Iron County Central Dispatch.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 in Marquette Township
Traffic backups reported on icy Marquette-area roads, hills
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
Iron County Sheriff's car
Driver cited for box truck rollover crash in Iron County
FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
No injuries reported in Marquette Township home explosion, fire
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving

Latest News

You can bring Halloween pumpkins or any organic matter that might be frozen in your garden...
Partridge Creek Compost wants your Halloween pumpkins
Some of the trees available for harvest at Teal's Tree Farm
Teal’s Tree Farm prepares for Christmas Tree season
The department wants visitors to know they are more than just firefighters.
Negaunee Fire Department hosts 2nd annual Halloween open house
County residents had plenty to keep them entertained this holiday despite snow and colder...
Houghton County celebrates Halloween