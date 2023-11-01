Teenager taken into custody for threat against West Iron County School District

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 15-year-old was apprehended by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office for making a threat against West Iron County Schools.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at approximately 8:46 a.m., the West Iron County School District went into a soft lockdown due to a potential threat. It is believed that the threat was made by a former student.

The West Iron County Superintendent received a notification from the OK2SAY Tip line and the information was passed to the school resource officer who activated the mobile alert of a lockdown.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and conducted an investigation. A 15-year-old suspect was apprehended and transported to the Iron County Holdover without incident.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Caspian Police Department and the Iron County Central Dispatch.

