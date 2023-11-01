Teal’s Tree Farm prepares for Christmas Tree season

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - With Halloween in the rearview mirror, Christmas tree farms are preparing for another busy season.

Foreman Matthew Willette said the number of available trees is about the same as last year.

“I would say we have upwards of a few thousand trees. Plus, we have a lot of trees coming in if we can keep them growing,” Willette said.

The farm says the cost of the trees this year will be about the same as last year. An average six-to-eight-foot tree will cost anywhere between $58 and $63.

“We’ve got everything from Scotch Pine, Red Pine, White Pine, Spruce, Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir,” Willette said. “We have a wide variety of Balsam’s, Nova Scotia, and Harper’s. We have a wide variety out here.”

Before opening for the Christmas Tree season, Teal’s Tree Farm is currently finishing its brush season. The farm will sell this evergreen to cities as far away as St. Louis, Missouri.

“They will use it as decorative greens to decorate the cities,” Willette said. “It is quite a phenomenon the amount of Evergreen Bowles we will take in that we buy from the public, then re-manufacture, then wholesale and distribute.”

The foreman says it takes 8-12 years to grow a Christmas Tree, and said future harvests look strong.

“We have had a couple of dry summers, so we hope we get some rain,” Willette said. “Plus, if we can get the deer to stop nibbling on them in the winter that would help too.”

The farm is located right off of US-2 in Bark River. It will open for the season the day after Thanksgiving.

