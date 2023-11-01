‘Stand UP Comedy Festival’ returns to Marquette for second year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Stand UP Comedy Festival” is returning to the Marquette area this week with a diverse lineup of talent.

The festival will include a range of comedic acts, from local talent to a former America’s Got Talent contestant.

Though the Ore Dock Brewery will house some of the festival’s biggest acts, Barrel + Beam will also host improv performances and family friendly comedy gigs.

Comedians Vinny Schultz and Bryan Sromalski join Upper Michigan Today to discuss what this week’s event has in store.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson is joined with guest host Rick Rhodes to discuss today’s hot topics.

Elizabeth Peterson and guest host Rick Rhodes discuss the day's hot topics.

Comedian Vinny Schultz and Bryan Sromalski join Upper Michigan Today to talk about 'Stand UP Comedy Festival'.

Comedian Vinny Schultz and Bryan Sromalski join Upper Michigan Today to talk about 'Stand UP Comedy Festival'.

Elizabeth Peterson and Rick Rhodes get a peek at Westwood High School's production of "Little Shop of Horrors".

Comedian Vinny Schultz and Bryan Sromalski join Upper Michigan Today to discuss this week's "Stand UP Comedy Festival".

Comedian Vinny Schultz and Bryan Sromalski join Upper Michigan Today to discuss this week's "Stand UP Comedy Festival".

The dates, times, and performances are below.

Wednesday, November 1st (Ore Dock Brewing Co.)

7:00 p.m. - Feature: Eric Laksonen; Jim Berry, Kash Money Karl, Raegan Nielela, Trevor Clumpner ; Headliner: Sean Patrick Moore

Thursday, November 2nd (Ore Dock Brewing Co.)

7:00 p.m. - Feature: Louis D. Michael; Headliner: Zach Martina

9:30 p.m. - Feature: Matt Conn; Headliner: Camila Ballario

Friday, November 3 (Ore Dock Brewing Co.)

7:00 p.m. - Feature: Adam Degi; Headliner: Mary Santora

9:30 p.m. - Thick Skin w/ Mike Stanley & Matt Cobos

Saturday, November 4 (Ore Dock Brewing Co. and Barrel + Beam)

(Ore Dock Brewing Co.)

7:00 p.m. - Feature: Dave Yates; Headliner: Ryan Niemiller (former contestant from America’s Got Talent)

9:30 p.m. - Feature: Dave Yates; Headlines: Ryan Niemiller (former contestant from America’s Got Talent)

(Barrel + Beam)

6:00 p.m. - Comedy City Improv (Family Friendly Show)

8:00 p.m. - Comedy City Improv

To get your tickets for “Stand U.P. Comedy Festival”, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.