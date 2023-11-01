Ski Brule Resort announces opening day target date

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ski Brule Resort in Iron County has announced their opening day target.

The resort hopes to open on Nov. 10 with skiing, snowboarding and tubing available to visitors.

Ski Brule Operations Manager Jessica Polich says the resort team has been making snow for the last two days.

“We haven’t had this great cold temperature in several years,” said Polich. “So, Sunday night, we kicked off snowmaking season. We’ve been making snow non-stop and based on the current weather forecasts, it looks like we’ll keep on rolling through the weekend.”

Lift tickets will be free on the first Friday after opening.

