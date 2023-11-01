Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital rings bells to honor those who have passed away

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique celebrated National Hospice Month with a special event.

On Wednesday afternoon, bells could be heard all through the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique for its annual Bells for Hospice event. The center’s Social Worker Sydney Chartier said Bells for Hospice applies to any circumstance.

“We take this day, Nov. 1, to just say our loved one’s name and then we ring a bell in their honor just to again honor them in their memory,” Chartier said.

The event was open to anyone who wished to ring a bell for a lost loved one. The center’s Director Jen Evink said every year the event gets bigger and higher quality.

“Historically, we were downtown in the triangle of Manistique, and we range small bells. Since that time, in the last three or four years, we have evolved into doing more professional bell ringing with the hospice staff ringing the bells,” Evink said. “Then, our guest has a seat and be able to hear each of their loved one’s names read aloud.”

Manistique native Carla Talbot came to honor her husband who passed away a little more than a year ago. She said that the medical center’s programs like this have helped her and others in the community cope with loss.

“I’ve gone to their Grieving Through the Holidays and also the one that they offered this spring, and it was so helpful, and you just get a community of love and warm hugs from everyone that knows what you’re dealing with,” said Talbot.

All staff said they just want to thank all community members for showing up and they hope to have even more participants in 2024.

