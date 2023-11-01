ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Compost wants your Halloween pumpkins.

You can bring Halloween pumpkins or any organic matter that might be frozen in your garden until November 10.

Partridge Creek Compost is the sister nonprofit of Partridge Creek Farm. They’ve recently built out their site from around half an acre to a little over two acres with the goal of going from city-wide to county-wide entity.

Phil Carter, Partridge Creek Compost business director, said they aren’t open for public drop-off quite yet, but they are hoping to do that in December.

“In the week following Halloween, we’ll have these bins here available 24/7 for you to bring your pumpkins and your garden scraps and you can just drop them in there,” said Carter. “We do ask that you be very careful not to put any plastic, metal or glass in these, just organic matter.”

The bins can be found outside of the gate at Partridge Creek Compost at 200 Washington Street in Ishpeming, or behind Dan Perkins Construction Inc.

