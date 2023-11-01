No injuries reported in Marquette Township home explosion, fire

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a home explosion and fire Tuesday evening in Marquette Township.

The Marquette Township Fire Department says it was called to 457 County Road 550 at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday. Explosions had been heard, and a double-wide trailer was completely up in flames. The home is off a long driveway, just north of Phil’s 550 Store.

The first firefighters to arrive said the trailer was already collapsing. A total of 16,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

One dog was slightly burned. The home and a shed are a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Forty-two fire personnel were at the scene in total. All responding units cleared the scene at 10:05 p.m.

Chocolay Township and Marquette City Fire were automatically dispatched because of Marquette Township’s auto-aid agreement. The Negaunee Township and Powell Township fire departments were also requested for tanker support. UP Health System EMS and Marquette County Central Dispatch also assisted.

