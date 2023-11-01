No injuries reported in Gladstone structure fire

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire occurred Tuesday afternoon in Gladstone.

According to a Facebook, Gladstone Public Safety, Gladstone Volunteers and Escanaba Township Volunteers responded to a fire at Besse Forest Products shortly after 4 p.m.

Officers were on-scene and able to quickly contain the fire and keep it from spreading through the main building.

