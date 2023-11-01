Multiple Feeding America events scheduled in the U.P. on Wednesday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is set to distribute food to those needing assistance in Delta, Alger, and Ontonagon Counties on Wednesday.

The first event is at the Salvation Army in Escanaba, 3001 5th Avenue S. Distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second distribution event is at Eden Lutheran Church in Munising, 1150 M-28. That event gets underway at noon Eastern time. The third event is at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, 315 River Street in Ontonagon. Distribution there begins also begins at noon Eastern time.

For those who cannot attend and send someone to pick up food for them, the person in attendance will need to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

All of these are drive-thru events. It is asked that attendees stay in their vehicle.

