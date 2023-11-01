Multiple Feeding America events scheduled in the U.P. on Wednesday

Feeding America has 3 distribution events scheduled for Wednesday
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is set to distribute food to those needing assistance in Delta, Alger, and Ontonagon Counties on Wednesday.

The first event is at the Salvation Army in Escanaba, 3001 5th Avenue S. Distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second distribution event is at Eden Lutheran Church in Munising, 1150 M-28. That event gets underway at noon Eastern time. The third event is at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, 315 River Street in Ontonagon. Distribution there begins also begins at noon Eastern time.

For those who cannot attend and send someone to pick up food for them, the person in attendance will need to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

All of these are drive-thru events. It is asked that attendees stay in their vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 in Marquette Township
Traffic backups reported on icy Marquette-area roads, hills
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
Iron County Sheriff's car
Driver cited for box truck rollover crash in Iron County
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving
snow
Halloween lake effect snow

Latest News

Feeding America has 3 distribution events scheduled for Wednesday
Feeding America events
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Winter Sports Swap supports Marquette Mountain Racing Team
County residents had plenty to keep them entertained this holiday despite snow and colder...
Houghton County celebrates Halloween
The Ski Brule Resort in Iron County has announced their opening day target
Ski Brule Resort announces opening day target date
The equipment came from the Fork Farms Foundation.
Bark River-Harris High School receives hydroponics equipment