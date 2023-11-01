Mild side of autumn to begin November

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

It’s a seasonably mild start to November in Upper Michigan, with more moments of sunshine versus rain and snow showers (mainly north) before a Northern Plains system spreads rain and few wintry mix showers over the U.P. into the weekend.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers mainly along the northern ends of the Copper Country

>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior west)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula

>Highs: Upper 30s to Mid 40s (colder west)

Friday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with mixed rain and snow showers; seasonably mild

>Highs: 40s/50

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated mixed rain-and-snow showers late

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow, mixed rain-and-snow showers south; blustery

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

