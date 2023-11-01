Mild side of autumn to begin November
Fewer snow chances, more sunny fall moments in the U.P. -- before wintry mix picks up towards the weekend.
It’s a seasonably mild start to November in Upper Michigan, with more moments of sunshine versus rain and snow showers (mainly north) before a Northern Plains system spreads rain and few wintry mix showers over the U.P. into the weekend.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers mainly along the northern ends of the Copper Country
>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior west)
Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula
>Highs: Upper 30s to Mid 40s (colder west)
Friday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with mixed rain and snow showers; seasonably mild
>Highs: 40s/50
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain showers; seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated mixed rain-and-snow showers late
>Highs: 40s/50
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow, mixed rain-and-snow showers south; blustery
>Highs: 30s/40
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold
>Highs: 30s/40
