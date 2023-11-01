Michigan Tech Young Americans for Freedom collects donations for military

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Tech student organization is looking to support military members.

The Young Americans for Freedom is asking the community to donate to its Military Care Package Drive.

Individuals can donate hygiene products, entertainment items or non-perishable snacks. The drive also accepts letters, artwork and cash.

Leader for the drive Abigail Leagjeld said she’s done similar ones in high school and wanted to continue her efforts at the university.

“No matter where you stand in your political views, these soldiers are the ones who allow us to have the right to express our views and make changes in this country,” Leagjeld said. “I think it’s really important to support those individuals.”

The drive will be open until Nov. 13.

Items can be donated at:

Matt’s Auto Body and Glass - 47170 Hwy M-26, Atlantic Mine, MI 49905

Van Pelt and Opie Library - Michigan Tech, 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931-1295

Superior Family Chiropractic - 41950 Wilson Memorial Drive, Chassell, MI, 49916

For more information, email Abigail Leagjeld at amleagje@mtu.edu.

