Marquette County Road Commission is prepared for winter weather

Olsen said the spotty cloud cover along with the road temperature led to a thin sheet of ice...

By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks who drove around Marquette County yesterday probably experienced some slippery roads.

Ross Olsen, Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC) director of operations, said they were prepared for the weather, and they are prepared for the weather to come.

Olsen said the spotty cloud cover along with the road temperature led to a thin sheet of ice that made travel difficult in the area.

The MCRC had two trucks loaded and ready at five in the morning, but the weather came later than they anticipated.

The director of operations said more trucks were dispatched to combat the snow and the ice.

“Kinda snuck up on us, we had trucks out and about and loaded expecting some snowfall. We thought we were out of the woods, but it didn’t come where we expected,” said Olsen. “We treated it the best we could, but it was a big area and very localized, and we didn’t get to it as quick as we’d like to but we were prepared and ready to go.”

Olsen said, “Go slow on ice and snow”.

Give yourself a little more time to get where you’re going in the winter, and give them room to do their jobs.

