Marquette County housing market stabilizes, favors sellers

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are looking to sell your home, now could be the time according to REMAX First Realty Marquette.

Broker Owner Fran Sevegney says the market has stabilized in the second part of this year.

“Medium to lower-priced homes have been selling, getting competing offers, multiple offers and more of an aggressive situation. So that’s still a very robust market for sellers in the mid to lower price ranges. The upper price ranges have cooled a little bit,” Sevegney said.

Sevegney says the average home price from the last few months in the City of Marquette is roughly $350,000. In Marquette County, the average is currently $240,000.

Both of these are up slightly from last year.

“It’s more of a seller’s market right now. Sellers are kind of controlling things. They’re getting what they want. They’re selling for more money and they’ve got buyers, you know in bidding wars to get their homes, but it’s still a great time to buy, you know, if you’re not going to get the rate that you want. You can always refinance when they come down and that’s been the mentality of a lot of people,” Sevegney said.

Range Bank Marquette Chief Home Mortage Services Officer Brian Syrjala says interest rates have increased nearly two percent since the start of the year.

“Interest rates started the year had around 6% And as of today, they’re at 7.75% on a 30-year fixed rate loan. So they’ve gone up quickly and actually back in 2021 and the start of 2022 that rate was at 3.5% so they’ve gone up very quickly in a short amount of time.

Syrjala says despite the higher interest rates, loan applicants remain steady and loan sizes are up.

“We have seen an increase in our average loan size on the secondary market where we traditionally do most of our purchases. Our average loan size is up about 20% from a year ago. So loan amounts are up. For example, if you had a $100,000 loan last year, this year at this time the same loan is going to be $120,000,” Syrjala said.

Sevegney says going forward he expects growth in the U.P. to remain slow but the market will remain stable for both buyers and sellers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.