Iron County, Wisc. Sheriff asks for help locating missing man last seen along US-51 near Mercer

MERCER, Wisc. (WLUC) - A family is searching for a missing man last seen along a US highway in Wisconsin Sunday night.

The Iron County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Namrud Tessema was last seen Sunday, Oct. 22 on foot in the area of Maple Ridge Rd. in Mercer, Wisc. Despite an extensive ground and drone search, the department said it could not locate Tessema.

Now, the department is asking anyone who may have seen Tessema while traveling along U.S. 51 in Mercer between the late hours of Oct. 22 and early hours of Monday, Oct. 23 to call the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark colored flannel and was not wearing shoes. The Sheriff’s Department said he may be “on a spiritual journey.” Tessema answers to Rudy, Namrud and Wegahta.

The Sheriff’s Department said Tessema is not considered dangerous and has no history of violence. His family describes him as a loving, spiritual and a caring family man.

If you have information regarding Tessema’s whereabouts, please contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-561-3800.

