Houghton County celebrates Halloween

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Across Houghton County, spooks and scares were aplenty Tuesday evening as people celebrated Halloween.

In Laurium, the Calumet High School (CHS) Drama Group hosted a haunted house at the George Gipp Arena. Drama group members dressed up in scary costumes to frighten all who dared to enter.

“If we see little kids, obviously, we’ll back off a little bit,” said CHS Drama Group Member Anthony Downey. “We don’t want to scare them too bad. But, if we see adults or people that we know, we’ll just scare the crap out of them and make them scream. It’s just really fun.”

While there was plenty of snow on the ground and temperatures were low, that did not stop trick-or-treaters from getting their candy.

Hancock residents gathered at the Church of the Resurrection’s parking lot for the city’s first ‘Trunk and Treat.’ Instead of walking the streets, families could get candy from people who set up and decorated their cars for the holiday. According to City Manager Mary Babcock, it is something that could become an annual activity.

“We like the community part of it, where everyone comes together, including the people in the parking lot that are giving out candy,” said Babcock. “It’s kind of an event for people to socialize, along with the safety of the kids that are trick or treating. We don’t have to worry about traffic.”

Across the bridge, the Bluffs Community Center in Houghton enjoyed Halloween in its own way. Dozens of trick-or-treaters were invited to visit and receive candy from its residents. According to staff, it is a great opportunity for residents to interact with the community.

“It really keeps them engaged,” said The Bluffs Concierge Stacey Messner. “And, you know, really involved and staying busy, and as you can see, they came right from dinner and they’re all enjoying tonight’s festivities.”

Organizers of the events wish all in Houghton County a Happy Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.