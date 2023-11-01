First National Bank donates $18k to West Iron County School District

By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron River branch of First National Bank & Trust made a donation to West Iron County Schools earlier this week.

The donation of almost $18,000 will be going towards improvements to the school district’s curriculum.

It is part of a quarterly donation commitment to West Iron County Schools.

West Iron County School District Superintendent Kevin Schmutzler says the donation helps both the district and the bank.

“It’s a win-win for the schools, just transferring some of the funding sources and it’s a win for the bank here, locally in Iron River, so we’re thankful of First National Bank for being able to help us out and it’s a win-win,” said Schmutzler.

The total amount of funds donated so far is almost $38,000.

