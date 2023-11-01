Embers Credit Union warns patrons against fraudulent texts

Embers Credit Union in Marquette
Embers Credit Union in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Embers Credit Union said scammers are impersonating the financial institution to collect banking information.

ECU said these scammers are sending text messages about deposits, withdrawals, suspicious account activity, and other eye-catching banking issues. The goal of these texts is to get those on the receiving end to click a link which leads to a website portal that mimics the Embers’ digital banking login page.

This portal is used to collect digital banking credentials, card numbers, and other information. If the information is entered, these scammers could initiate bill pay transfers, P2P transactions, or charges to compromised cards.

ECU said no breach of Embers information has occurred, and the texts are being sent across the UP regardless of whether or not somebody has done business with Embers.

The Embers fraud team is actively monitoring member accounts to shield them from any monetary loss while reporting the fraudulent website portals. The credit union is pleased to say very few have fallen for the scam, and not a penny of their membersʼ money has been lost.

Embers wants to thank the community for their patience as they are experiencing a high volume of calls from members and non-members about this scam. For more information on how to protect yourself against fraudsters, visit the Embers Newsroom.

