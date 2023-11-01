Elton John sells Atlanta home in one of priciest condo deals in city’s history

Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history. (Source: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history.

The Wall Street Journal reports the roughly 13,500-square-foot residence sold for upward of $7.2 million just a few weeks after hitting the market – about 45% more than the nearly $5.2 million asking price.

John’s primary home is in England.

The “Rocket Man” singer used his Atlanta condo as his United States home base for decades.

He listed the condo for sale in September after recently finishing his farewell tour.

The listing agent wouldn’t say who bought it but said they are local and paid all cash.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 in Marquette Township
Traffic backups reported on icy Marquette-area roads, hills
FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
No injuries reported in Marquette Township home explosion, fire
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
Iron County Sheriff's car
Driver cited for box truck rollover crash in Iron County
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving

Latest News

This is one of the many homes for sale in Marquette County.
Marquette County housing market stabilizes, favors sellers
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday,...
The US infant mortality rate rose last year. The CDC says it’s the largest increase in two decades
Olsen said the spotty cloud cover along with the road temperature led to a thin sheet of ice...
Marquette County Road Commission is prepared for winter weather
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait