ELK asks community for silent auction prize donations to assist adaptive athlete

The money raised from the auction will go towards a roller that the athlete would use during...
The money raised from the auction will go towards a roller that the athlete would use during poor weather(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw (ELK) is asking for the community’s help with an upcoming fundraiser.

The organization is preparing to launch a silent auction to raise money and assist a Houghton High School adaptive athlete with her goals.

“Our goal is to raise money to purchase a roller, to allow one of our adaptive athletes to be able to practice racing for track with her high school,” said ELK Fundraising Chair Jen Shaud. “We have all the equipment that she needs in order to race, but not what she needs when the weather is poor.”

The roller would act almost like a treadmill for the athlete.

Current auction items include a four-hour fishing trip with the U.P. Adventure Company, cello lessons and gift cards. However, ELK is asking the community to help donate more items for the auction.

“We’re looking for items that we can auction that people can bid on both online through our website and Facebook page,” continued Shaud. “And that people will be able to see them at the SDC on the 11.”

On the Nov. 11, ELK will be holding its third free sled hockey clinic at Michigan Tech’s MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Participants can enjoy free skating, do drills, and even scrimmage in three separate zones. They’ll also be joined by members of MTU’s hockey team, with all equipment being provided by ELK.

“This event is for everyone, of all ages, all abilities,” said ELK Director Monic Aho. “So, community members young and old, whether you can stand-up skate or not, you’re all welcome.”

The auction will end at the clinic, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. The cutoff for donations to the auction is November 4, with the auction starting the next day.

To donate items, email Shaud at Equipmentloansforkids@gmail.com to arrange the item’s transfer to ELK. Links to the auction will be available on ELK’s Facebook page and website once it goes live.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 in Marquette Township
Traffic backups reported on icy Marquette-area roads, hills
FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
No injuries reported in Marquette Township home explosion, fire
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
Iron County Sheriff's car
Driver cited for box truck rollover crash in Iron County
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving

Latest News

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
Schoolcraft Memorial HomeCare and Hospice staff ringing bells for its annual Bells for Hospice...
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital rings bells to honor those who have passed away
The Saint Vincent DePaul Food Pantry is now accepting Canathon donations
TV6 Canathon kicks off in Dickinson County
The Iron River branch of First National Bank & Trust made a donation to West Iron County...
First National Bank donates $18k to West Iron County School District