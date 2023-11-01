ELK asks community for silent auction prize donations to assist adaptive athlete

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw (ELK) is asking for the community’s help with an upcoming fundraiser.

The organization is preparing to launch a silent auction to raise money and assist a Houghton High School adaptive athlete with her goals.

“Our goal is to raise money to purchase a roller, to allow one of our adaptive athletes to be able to practice racing for track with her high school,” said ELK Fundraising Chair Jen Shaud. “We have all the equipment that she needs in order to race, but not what she needs when the weather is poor.”

The roller would act almost like a treadmill for the athlete.

Current auction items include a four-hour fishing trip with the U.P. Adventure Company, cello lessons and gift cards. However, ELK is asking the community to help donate more items for the auction.

“We’re looking for items that we can auction that people can bid on both online through our website and Facebook page,” continued Shaud. “And that people will be able to see them at the SDC on the 11.”

On the Nov. 11, ELK will be holding its third free sled hockey clinic at Michigan Tech’s MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Participants can enjoy free skating, do drills, and even scrimmage in three separate zones. They’ll also be joined by members of MTU’s hockey team, with all equipment being provided by ELK.

“This event is for everyone, of all ages, all abilities,” said ELK Director Monic Aho. “So, community members young and old, whether you can stand-up skate or not, you’re all welcome.”

The auction will end at the clinic, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. The cutoff for donations to the auction is November 4, with the auction starting the next day.

To donate items, email Shaud at Equipmentloansforkids@gmail.com to arrange the item’s transfer to ELK. Links to the auction will be available on ELK’s Facebook page and website once it goes live.

