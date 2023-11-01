Chilly then more seasonal temps soon
Flurries taper off in the northeast. Dry conditions continue for the next couple of days. A small disturbance will bring spotty rain showers on Friday. Temperatures will gradually increase to seasonal ranges by Friday into the weekend. Our next system of precipitation is expected on Sunday night with light rain becoming a mixture of wet snow by Monday.
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy with cold air
>Highs: Low to mid 30s west, mid to upper 30s east
Thursday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal
>Highs: upper 30s west, low 40s east
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of spotty rain
>Highs: Low to mid 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with light rain in the afternoon. Then, a transition to wet snow at night
>Highs: Low to mid 40s
Monday: Cloudy with wet snow
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy
>Highs: Low to mid 30s
