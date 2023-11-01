Chilly then more seasonal temps soon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Flurries taper off in the northeast. Dry conditions continue for the next couple of days. A small disturbance will bring spotty rain showers on Friday. Temperatures will gradually increase to seasonal ranges by Friday into the weekend. Our next system of precipitation is expected on Sunday night with light rain becoming a mixture of wet snow by Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy with cold air

>Highs: Low to mid 30s west, mid to upper 30s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: upper 30s west, low 40s east

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of spotty rain

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain in the afternoon. Then, a transition to wet snow at night

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Monday: Cloudy with wet snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

