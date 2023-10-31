Women’s Center to celebrate 50th Anniversary, host Heroes Gala to recognize community efforts

The gala will celebrate the last 50 years of services.
The gala will celebrate the last 50 years of services.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit is holding a celebration for community members who are making a difference.

The Women’s Center is holding its first-ever Heroes Gala this Saturday. It will celebrate the efforts of people who helped provide services for domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors. It is also recognizing its 50th year as an organization.

Executive director Jennine Frazier says that legacy is thanks to the many heroes who have helped.

“We’re so grateful for everybody that helps us and that’s really why we want to put on a celebration like this just to give back to our community for all the support and the partnership that they also have given survivors and the Women’s Center,” Frazier said.

The event takes place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marquette Regional History Center. If you would like to buy a ticket, you can visit the Eventbrite page to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

