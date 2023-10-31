WATCH: Cause of Jeffery’s Restaurant fire still unknown

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, we take a look at winter preparations happening in Houghton and Marquette, a Trick-or-Treat event aimed at cleaning up trash, the extent of fire damage at Jeffery’s Restaurant in Marquette and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 30, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page, the TV6 & Fox UP YouTube Channel or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.